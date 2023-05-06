– Below is the Kickoff pre-show video for tonight’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event. The Kickoff features Jackie Redmond, Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT, plus an appearance by Wade Barrett on a Puerto Rico beach, and more.

– Bad Bunny noted on Twitter that he will debut a new entrance theme at Backlash tonight as he faces Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight.

“I’m going to change my entrance song for today’s fight… @WWE so they know,” his translated message reads.

Bunny’s “Booker T” single, which he performed in honor of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as the 2021 Royal Rumble, was named as one of tonight’s Backlash theme songs. “Padre Tiempo” by Eladio Carrion was also named as a Backlash theme, as seen below.

voy a cambiar mi canción de entrada para la lucha de hoy… @WWE para que lo sepan — B (@sanbenito) May 6, 2023

