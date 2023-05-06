The planned match order has been revealed for tonight’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event, but this is subject to change as it was noted by Fightful Select that changes to match orders happen pretty frequently with PLE shows as they have more flexibility, and it’s rumored that the Backlash order has changed several times today.

Below is the planned match order as of around 7pm ET, along with referee assignments:

RAW Women’s Title Match

IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Street Fight

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Rod Zapata is set to referee the main event, while Dan Engler is booked for the six-man tag team match, Eddie Orengo is booked for the Street Fight, Jessika Carr is scheduled for the SmackDown Women’s Title match plus Seth Rollins vs. Omos, and Jason Ayers is scheduled for the RAW Women’s Title match and the WWE United States Title Triple Threat.

