WWE Backlash is back tonight.
The first premium live event to follow WrestleMania goes down this evening from Tampa, Florida.
Officially announced matches for the 5/9 PLE are the following:
- * WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c.) vs. Jacob Fatu
* Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins
* Iyo Sky vs. Asuka
* WWE United States Championship Match: Trick Williams (c.) vs. Sami Zayn
* Kit Wilson and The Miz vs. Danhausen and TBD
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Backlash Results coverage.