WWE Backlash is back tonight.

The first premium live event to follow WrestleMania goes down this evening from Tampa, Florida.

Officially announced matches for the 5/9 PLE are the following:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c.) vs. Jacob Fatu

* Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins

* Iyo Sky vs. Asuka

* WWE United States Championship Match: Trick Williams (c.) vs. Sami Zayn

* Kit Wilson and The Miz vs. Danhausen and TBD

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Backlash Results coverage.