– The WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show opens up with a live shot of fans entering the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the Kickoff, and she’s joined at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT by Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. The panel goes over tonight’s card.

A video airs on the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest Street Fight. WWE is pushing a Double Main Event for tonight with the Street Fight and Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes. Rosenberg and Redmond predict Bunny will win, while Camp goes with Priest. We get a discussion on the WWE Draft and a look at the rosters that go into effect on Monday. A hype video on IYO SKY airs now, then the panel discusses tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. Rosenberg and Redmond believe Bianca Belair will retain, while Camp goes with SKY.

We get a discussion for tonight’s WWE United States Title Triple Threat. Camp believes Austin Theory will retain, while Rosenberg goes with Bobby Lashley. The panel discusses the WWE World Heavyweight Title tournament, then Seth Rollins vs. Omos. Rosenberg goes with Omos as the winner, while Camp picks Rollins. We see video from earlier today of Wade Barrett on a local beach. A woman in a bikini brings him a cold drink. Barrett looks ahead to tonight’s show and says he’s going to work on his tan. We get a video package for tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Title match now. Camp and Rosenberg predict Rhea Ripley will retain, while Redmond goes with Zelina Vega.

Back from a break and the panel looks at tonight’s six-man tag team match. Camp predicts The Bloodline will win, but Rosenberg disagrees. We get a video package on Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes now. Camp goes with Lesnar to win tonight, but Redmond and Rosenberg believe Rhodes will win. We get a shot of a beach in Puerto Rico as Redmond wraps up the Kickoff pre-show.

– The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event opens up with a video package, narrated by Bad Bunny. We’re now live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Cole says tonight’s show is sold out with 17,944 fans in attendance. He shows us the Spanish announce team at ringside – Jerry Soto and Marcelo Rodriguez. The crowd is fired up and ready to go.

RAW Women’s Title Match: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, who was recently drafted to SmackDown. Out next comes IYO SKY by herself. SKY was also drafted to the blue brand. We get formal ring introductions from Samantha Irvin.

They lock up and trade holds as fans do dueling chants. Belair takes SKY down but SKY counters on the mat. Belair gets up but SKY takes her right back down. Fans cheer as they continue countering each other.

Belair runs over SKY with a shoulder, then shows off some. SKY ducks a right hand and shows Belair up. More back and forth with the counters, and the crowd is hot. Belair with a dropkick and a scoop slam. Belair tells SKY to bring it. Belair with another scoop slam as fans chant for SKY. SKY slams Belair’s arm over the top rope, then goes to the top and grabs Belair by hr hair. SKY hangs Belair in the corner and uses the whole 5 count.

SKY slams Belair by the arm and continues to soften the hurt arm up. SKY stretches the arm in the corner as the referee counts. SKY with a double stomp to the elbow. SKY takes Belair back down and grounds her by the arm. Fans continue chanting for SKY but Belair slams her to break free. SKY traps Belair’s arm behind her and unloads with forearms. SKY rams the hurt arm into the turnbuckles and Belair goes back down. SKY goes for a Dragon Sleeper but slams Belair, then drops a knee into the hurt arm.

SKY has Belair down in the corner now but she misses the running double knees as the champ moves. Belair with an elbow to the face. Belair side-steps and SKY hits the turnbuckles. They tangle again and SKY counters a Glam Slam with a stomp to the arm. Belair kicks out at 2.

SKY and Belair trade shots from their knees in the middle of the ring now, then up to their feet. Belair catches SKY in a backbreaker, but she also hurts her arm on the counter. Belair with clotheslines and a dropkick. Belair with a long vertical suplex and a kip-up but fans continue chanting for SKY, and now booing Belair. Belair mounts SKY in the corner with right hands as fans count along. SKY knocks her away but Belair comes right back with a right hand to the jaw.

Belair now presses SKY high above her head with one arm, and slams her face-first into the mat. Belair with the handspring moonsault for a close 2 count. The crowd goes wild and chants for SKY. SKY counters a slam and side-steps to send Belair into the turnbuckles arm-first. SKY mounts offense and leaps off the top to the floor, slamming Belair’s arm on the top rope on the way down. SKY springboards in with the missile dropkick, sending Belair out of the ring. SKY goes to the top but Belair knocks her to the mat. Belair goes up and hits the 450 Splash but SKY gets her knees up. SKY pulls Belair into a Crossface submission now.

Belair powers up for a powerbomb attempt but SKY counters and turns it into a Facebuster. SKY holds the pin for a close 2 count. SKY with double knees in the corner. Belair blocks the double underhook slam. SKY blocks the Glam Slam. They tangle again and SKY blocks KOD to send Belair to the floor. Belair looks to drag SKY out but it’s blocked. Belair goes for a handstand attack on the edge of the apron but SKY kicks her in the gut. SKY goes to the top and hits a big moonsault to the floor as fans pop.

SKY rolls Belair back in to a “holy shit!” chant but Belair kicks out just in time. SKY takes Belair to the top and works her over. Belair knocks SKY off to the floor and she hits the edge of the apron. SKY comes right back up for the super hurricanrana but Belair holds on with one arm. SKY tries for the hurricanrana again but Belair still blocks it. Belair then nails a big super sitdown powerbomb from the top but SKY kicks out. Fans and Belair can’t believe it.

Damage CTRL’s Bayley and Dakota Kai come down. Bayley hits the apron for the distraction, and ends up grabbing Belair’s hair but Belair rocks her. The KOD is blocked as things fall apart a bit. Kai ends up hitting the apron but Belair scoops SKY and uses her to knock Kai to the floor. SKY counters off Belair’s shoulders and rolls her up for a close 2 count. SKY can’t believe it. Bayley and Kai rally for SKY now. Belair yanks Bayley and sends her into the ropes.

Kai drops Belair with a kick while the referee is distracted. SKY goes to the top for the moonsault but the referee catches Bayley holding Belair’s hair to keep her down. Bayley is forced to let go. SKY flies with her moonsault but Belair moves and SKY lands hard. Belair immediately follows up with the KOD for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Damage CTRL regroups at ringside while Belair celebrates with the title.

– Bad Bunny is backstage when 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio walks in and they speak some in Spanish about tonight’s Street Fight. WWE Legend and Puerto Rico’s Savio Vega then enters to a huge pop from the arena. Vega hugs Bunny and presents him with a Puerto Rican flag kendo stick. They talk some in Spanish and Vega gets Bunny hyped up, then walks out with Rey.

– The announcers discuss the WWE Draft and the WWE World Heavyweight Title tournament. We go to a commercial break.

Omos vs. Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring and out comes Omos with MVP. The music hits and out next comes Seth Rollins to a big pop as the crowd sings his entrance theme.

Rollins stands the and stares Omos down while fans sing, but Omos has heard enough as he levels Rollins with a huge big boot. The referee checks on Rollins and we get the bell. Omos immediately runs over Rollins with a shoulder, turning him inside out.

Omos smashes Rollins in the corner as fans continue singing. Omos launches Rollins into the turnbuckles, then taunts the crowd. Rollins stuns Omos and springboards in but Omos decks him in mid-air. Fans boo Omos as he mocks them. Omos works Rollins over in the corner now, palming his face. Omos shoves Rollins over the top rope to the floor for more boos.

MVP mocks Rollins at ringside now. Omos follows and scoops Rollins but Rollins counters and sends Omos face-first into the ring post. Rollins nails a suicide dive. Rollins goes for another dive but Omos catches him and chokeslams him on the edge of the apron as the referee counts. Omos presses Rollins high above his head, then throws him into the ring. Omos follows as Rollins stumbles around.

Omos scoops Rollins to his shoulders as fans begin singing again. Omos with Snake Eyes, then a big boot to level Rollins again. Omos poses to boos. Rollins counters with a Sleeper hold attempt but it’s blocked. Rollins stuns Omos with a boot, then springboards in with a knee to the face from the apron. Rollins mounts offense as fans cheer him on. Rollins cuts Omos down to one knee, then superkicks him. Rollins tries for a Pedigree but Omos back-drops him. Omos smashes into the corner as Rollins side-steps.

Omos is sent into the ring post face-first again. Rollins keeps coming at Omos, now hitting a tornado DDT to bring him down. Rollins goes to the top and hits the big Frogsplash but Omos kicks out at 1. Rollins is shocked.

Rollins with stiff strikes while Omos is on his knees. Rollins flies from the corner with a shot to the back of the neck. Rollins goes for the Stomp but Omos just blocks it with ease using the back of his neck. Omos then chokeslams Rollins in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. MVP can’t believe it. Rollins ends up blocking the double Chokebomb. Rollins goes for a Sleeper but Omos blocks it. They tangle and Rollins locks in the Sleeper again, bringing Omos down to one knee. Omos continues to fade until he powers up and side-slams Rollins.

MVP comes through the ropes to distract but the referee orders him out, and they argue. Rollins nails a Stomp to Omos, then he superkicks MVP off the apron. Rollins with another Stomp to Omos for a close 2 count.

Rollins goes to the top and waits for Omos to get back to his feet. Rollins then delivers a big super Stomp from the top to get the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as fans begin singing his theme again. We go to replays. Rollins joins fans at ringside now as the celebration continues.

– Back from a break and Cole shows us what happened between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at the Backlash press conference on Friday.

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title: Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley to a big pop. Bronson Reed is out next as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is out next.

The bell rings and Theory charges Lashley but gets dropped. Lashley works Theory over, then Reed. Lashley takes turns on both opponents now, running over Reed with a clothesline. Theory saves Reed from The Hurt Lock, dropkicking them both and sending Reed out.

Theory unloads on Lashley now. Lashley comes back with a long vertical suplex on Theory. Theory drops Lashley and Reed runs in with a splash to Lashley while he’s down. Reed and Theory have words, but then decide to double team Lashley in the corner.

Fans chant for Lashley. Reed runs over Lashley. Reed and Theory have some more words over Lashley. Theory clotheslines Lashley in the corner. Reed then drops Theory with a big clothesline. Lashley spikes Reed into the mat, then Theory for a big pop. Lashley hits a Spear on Theory but Red pulls Lashley to the floor to block the pin.

Reed superkicks Lashley on the floor, then hits a huge Vader Bomb from the middle rope to the floor, smashing Lashley at ringside. Reed goes to the top for the Tsunami Splash but Theory decks him. Lashley blocks The ATL and applies The Hurt Lock. Theory fades but kicks back into a 2 count. Reed immediately nails a Tsunami Splash to Lashley but Theory kicks the pin to break it up.

Theory fights Reed and hits a big jumping Blockbuster. Theory lifts Reed but not for long as he can’t hold him up. Reed with a powerslam to Theory. Reed goes to the top for the moonsault but Theory moves and Reed lands hard. Lashley immediately follows up with a Spear to Reed. Theory quickly grabs Lashley and tosses him to the floor, then steals the pin on Reed to win and retain.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory quickly retreats to the entrance-way with the title as the music hits. We go to replays. Theory raises the title and celebrates as Lashley looks on from the ring.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley

Back from a break and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley by herself. Ripley was drafted to RAW in the WWE Draft, while her opponent was selected by SmackDown. The LWO music hits next and out comes Zelina Vega in Puerto Rican flag attire. An emotional Vega receives a big pop and greets family members at ringside. We get formal ring introductions from Irvin. Fans cheer loudly for Vega as she holds the flag open while crying.

Cole says Vega has dedicated this match to her father, who passed away in the 9/11 attacks. The bell rings and Ripley taunts Vega to boos. Vega ducks a quick attack and the “ole!” chants start up. Vega gets slammed into the corner but she side-steps and kicks Ripley.

Vega grabs a flip-flip from her mom to a huge pop, then throws it at Ripley, angering her. Vega fights in and flies off the middle rope for a hurricanrana but Ripley catches her for a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Vega kicks out at 2. Ripley man-handles Vega now, working her over and taunting the crowd. Ripley with shoulder thrusts in the corner.

Ripley launches Vega into the turnbuckles and she goes down. Ripley mocks The LWO by using the taunt made famous by WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Ripley continues to dominate and talk trash to Vega. Ripley with a rib breaker now. Ripley scoops Vega to her back for a Gory Special. Vega gets out and side-steps, forcing Ripley to hit the ring post shoulder-first. Vega fights Ripley off with forearms. Vega is sent back to the corner but she fights back out as fans rally. Vega with clotheslines but Ripley headbutts her.

Vega blocks Riptide and turns it into a big DDT. Vega rallies the crowd and hits 619 for a pop. Vega goes to the middle rope, does the Eddie taunt, then hits the Meteora for a close 2 count. An emotional Vega can’t believe it.

Vega unloads while Ripley is dazed on her knees. Vega charges but Ripley intercepts her with a roundhouse kick to lay her out. Ripley then follows up with Riptide for the pin to win and retain in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, the music hits as Ripley stands tall. We go to replays. Ripley makes her exit with the title draped over her shoulder. Fans begin chanting and cheering for Vega as she gets back to her feet. An emotional Vega now stands tall and waves to the crowd as they chant to her. She blows them a kiss and exits the ring as we go back to a break.

– Back from a break and we get a video package for the next match.

San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes Damian Priest for the San Juan Street Fight. Priest is wearing the same white gear he wore two years ago when he and his opponent made their WrestleMania debuts together, and he chose white because he thinks he is the hero in this story. Priest hits the ring and paces. The music then hits and out comes Bad Bunny to a huge pop. The home country fans sing along with his entrance theme as pyro explodes from up high in the arena. Bunny has a chain around his neck, and he’s carrying a kendo stick. He stops and reveals a cart full of weapons on the way to the ring as fans pop again and Puerto Rican Priest looks on.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Priest stares Bunny down but Bunny steps to him. Priest shoves Bunny to the mat. Cole mentions how they both grew up in the same Puerto Rican town. Priest takes Bunny to the corner but toys with him. Bunny rocks Priest. Priest swings but Bunny ducks, then hits a Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count.

Bunny goes out and grabs a kendo stick. He dodges Priest and runs back in. Priest also runs back in and rams Bunny into the corner to put him down. Priest grabs the kendo stick and snaps it over his knee to boos. Bunny rocks Priest but Priest hits back and slams him.

Priest stands over Bunny and poses to boos. Priest controls Bunny by his arm and taunts him. Bunny tries to fight back but Priest yanks the arm. Bunny with a thumb to the eye and right hands now. Priest drops him. Bunny nails a jawbreaker out of nowhere. Bunny mounts Priest in the corner with rights but Priest counters. They tangle for a 2 count. Bunny keeps fighting but Priest rocks him with a big right hand. Priest keeps control and nails the South of Heaven chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Priest breaks his own pin as he’s not done with his former friend.

Fans chant for tables now. Priest goes to the weapons cart and brings an axe handle in. Priest points down at Bunny, taunting the crowd. He then throws away the axe handle and says he doesn’t need it. Priest charges to run and fly out but Bunny throws a steel chair at him. Bunny uses another kendo stick now, then hits a tornado DDT from the corner. Bunny clotheslines Priest to the floor. Bunny goes to the top as fans cheer him on. Bunny nails a big Swanton to Priest on the floor.

Bunny grabs two trash can lids beats Priest down with them, then smashes his head with them. Bunny brings another kendo stick in as Priest stumbles around. Bunny unloads with kendo stick shots. Priest grabs a stick but Bunny splashes him in the corner. Priest gets rocked, then hit with a Falcon Arrow in the middle of the ring. Priest kicks out at 2.

Priest stumbles out of the ring and apparently his nose or lip is bleeding now. Bunny taunts him from the ring. Priest turns and starts walking out to boos. Bunny chases after him with a trash can but Priest turns around and kicks the trash can into him. Priest unloads with trash can shots now as Bunny screams out.

Priest grabs the custom kendo stick Savio Vega gave to Bunny earlier, then continues the assault to keep Bunny down at ringside. Fans chant for Bunny but Priest tosses him into the timekeeper’s area. Priest beats Bunny into the crowd now and they brawl around. Bunny fights back but Priest kicks him in the back of the head near the production area. Priest has Bunny on top of a stack of production cases now as fans boo. Bunny fights back but Priest nails a huge Broken Arrow from up high on the production cases, through a table down below. Officials, including Adam Pearce, rush to check on Priest and Bunny as we get a replay.

Priest tells officials Bunny isn’t done because he’s not done. Priest scoops Bunny and carries him back to the ringside area, dumping him to the floor. Priest with kicks now. Priest goes to kick Bunny aagainst tthe ring post but BUnny moves and Priest kicks the post hard. Priest calls the referee over as he enters the ring. Bunny attacks the hurt leg with a kendo stick but Priest drops him while limping around.

Bunny counters and takes Priest down on the knee, spiking the knee into his shoulder. Priest complains to the referee. Bunny focuses on the knee now, wrapping it around the ring post and working Priest over to cheers. Bunny grabs his chain from earlier and uses it to slam Priest’s leg into the ring post while Priest pleads with him. Bunny grabs a steel chair and smacks the hurt leg against the post.

Bunny follows Priest to the middle of the ring now, stalking him. Bunny is about to smack Priest with the chair but he hesitates when Priest apologizes. Priest just suckered Bunny in as he drops Bunny. Priest hops around on one knee now. Priest goes for a chair shot but Bunny drops him with a low blow.

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio rush the ring and stomp away on Bunny now as fans boo. Rey Mysterio runs in to make the save but Balor and Dominik also beat him down. The music hits and out comes Carlito to a huge pop. Carlito rushes the ring and takes out Balor and Dominik. Carlito with a Backstabber to Balor. Carlito tosses his shirt and stands tall to a huge pop. He then takes a bite of his apple but Dominik decks him from behind. Carlito sends Dominik into position for a 619 from Rey. Carlito then spits his apple in Dominik’s face, sending Dominik to the floor with Balor.

Rey and Carlito force Balor and Dominik to retreat now. The music hits and out comes Savio now to an even bigger pop. Balor and Dominik are stuck between Vega on one end, and Carlito and Rey on the other end. Balor and Dominik stare Vega down to “Savio!” chants. The music hits again and out comes Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. They stand with Savio, then attack Balor and Dominik. Carlito and Rey join in as Dominik is beat down while Balor backs away but Vega attacks him and lays him out with his signature kick. Vega then hits his signature moves on Dominik. The LWO, Carlito and Savio chase Dominik and Balor to the back now.

Back in the ring, Bunny turns around to a big kick from Priest but Priest’s leg goes out and he goes down. Bunny applies the Figure Four in the middle of the ring now as fans go wild. Priest kicks out at 2. Bunny keeps the hold locked in as Priest tries to turn it around. Priest breaks it. Bunny blocks the South of Heaven chokeslam and we get a 2 count. Priest charges but Bunny moves and Priest hits the chair wedged in the corner.

Bunny hits Sliced Bread #2 from the corner but Priest kicks out just in time. Bunny brings a chair in and unloads with chair shots to keep Priest down. Bunny rallies the crowd now as Priest stumbles to his one good leg. Bunny kicks him and nails a Destroyer for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Bad Bunny

– After the match, the music hits as Bunny stands tall and has his arm raised to a big pop. We go to replays. Carlito, Savio, Rey and The LWO come back out for a big celebration with Bunny while a disappointed Priest sits up against the barrier. Bunny slaps hands with fans at ringside on his way to the back.

– Back from a break and we get a video for the next match.

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa. Matt Riddle is out first for his team. Out last are Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to a big pop.

Jey starts off with Sami and takes control. The Usos pose in the corner to cheers. Jey and Sami lock up now as the “ole!” chants continue. Jey with a headlock. They run the ropes and Zayn drops Jey.

Jimmy tags in, and then does Owens after some stalling. Owens unloads but Jimmy rocks him back. Owens with a back elbow, then a senton for a big pop. Riddle tags in and beats Jimmy into the corner. Riddle ends up dropping Jimmy with a kick, then hitting a big gutwrench throw. Zayn tags in and keeps control of Jimmy. Zayn with an elbow off the middle rope.

Jimmy rolls to his corner as the two teams face off again while fans cheer. Solo tags in and stares Sami down. They lock up and Solo takes it to the corner, then beats Sami down as the referee warns him. Solo keeps beating Sami around. Jey tags back in and keeps Sami down as fans chant for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Sami fights back but he’s knocked back into the corner.

Jimmy with some brief offense but Solo tags himself in. Jimmy says a few words to Solo, but then Solo goes back to working Zayn over. Solo chokes Sami on the rope, then backs off, allowing Jimmy to nail Sami with a cheap shot. Solo decks Sami again, then Jimmy tags in for the 2 count. Jimmy grounds Sami with a headlock now. Jimmy keeps control and knocks Riddle off the apron. Sami and Jimmy collide with clotheslines and both go down. Jey tags in but Sami sends him to the floor. Sami looks to tag but Jey yanks Owens off the apron, then sends him into the steel ring steps spine-first.

Jey with a Samoan Drop to Sami for a 2 count. Solo tags in and rocks Sami while Jey holds him. Solo headbutts Sami in the corner and continues beating him up. Solo takes Sami to the top but Sami fights back. Sami with a big tornado DDT. Riddle tags in and unloads on Jimmy and Jey. Jey is hit with a Riptide knee. Riddle then takes turns on Jimmy and Jey, launching Jimmy out of the corner, then a big throw to Jey. Riddle with a Bro-ton to Jimmy and Jey as fans cheer. Riddle kicks Solo from the apron on the floor, then hits a Floating Bro from the apron to all three opponents on the floor.

Riddle brings Jimmy back in but Jimmy superkicks him for a close 2 count. Jimmy goes to the top but Riddle leaps up and launches him to the mat with a big throw. Owens tags in and goes to the top and hits a Swanton to Jimmy for a close 2 count. Jimmy blocks a Stunner, Owens blocks a kick. Owens with a superkick of his own. Jey tags in but Jimmy accidentally superkicks him when Owens moves out of the way. Owens drops Jimmy and kicks Solo off the apron. Owens with a Pop-Up Powerbomb to Jey for a close 2 count.

Owens goes back up for the Swanton but Jey gets his knees up. Jey’s knees are hurting now. Owens and Jey trade punches now in the middle of the ring. They unload on each other. Jey blocks a Stunner and hits a superkick. Owens with a superkick of his own. Jey nails another superkick. Owens with a big lariat and now they’re both down.

Sami returns to the apron now, as does Jimmy. Jimmy and Sami tag in and Sami hits the Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count. Sami goes to the top but Jimmy kicks him twice. Jey tags in and The Usos both climb up for a double superplex to Sami but Sami fights them off, sending them to the mat. Sami flies but they intercept him in mid-air with a double superkick. Sami kicks out an Jey can’t believe it. Jey yells in Sami’s face and slaps him to keep him down, saying this is all his fault.

Jey is ready to charge at Sami but Solo tags himself in. Solo and Jey stare each other down. Jey tags right back in and Solo isn’t happy with it. Sami runs in with a Helluva Kick but Jey ducks and Sami knocks Solo off the apron while they were arguing. Sami with the Exploder suplex to Jey in the corner, then the Helluva Kick for a close 2 count as Solo breaks the pin up just in time.

Riddle hits Solo with a knee. Jimmy sends Riddle out. Owens takes Jimmy out. Solo with a Samoan Spike to Owens. Solo snaps and grabs Jey for a Spike but holds him and stares him down. Jey can’t believe it. Jey yells at Solo, asking if he was going to hit him. Sami rushes out of nowhere and decks Solo from behind to send him to the floor. Jey rolls Sami up for 2. Jey superkicks Sami down. Jey goes to the top and flies but Sami gets his knees up for a 2 count. Jey superkicks Sami but Riddle tags himself in.

Riddle and Jey go at it now, trading offense in the middle of the ring. Solo tags in but Riddle doesn’t see it as he hits Jey with the Bro-Derek. Solo lays Riddle out with the Samoan Spike for the pin to win.

Winners: The Bloodline

– After the match, The Bloodline stands tall as the music hits. Solo looks at both of his brothers with an intense stare. We go to replays. The Usos celebrate but Solo is anxious. Solo then yells out and The Bloodline celebrates to end the segment.

– Back from a break and we get a video for tonight’s main event.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Cody Rhodes to a big pop. Rhodes paces the ring, then bows and kisses the mat. The music interrupts and out comes free agent Brock Lesnar to a pop. Lesnar bounces around and then slowly heads to the ring after the pyro goes off.

Lesnar poses at ringside but Cody nails a suicide dive. Cody unloads on Lesnar at ringside before the bell, hitting him with the top of the announce table. Cody grabs half of the steel ring steps, smashing Lesnar in the face three times. Cody with steel chair shots now.

The bell rings as they enter the ring. Cody attacks but Lesnar rams him into the corner. Cody with the drop-down right hand and a Disaster Kick, then a second Disaster Kick but Lesnar is still on his knees. Cody goes for a third Disaster Kick but Lesnar grabs him in mid-air with a big German suplex.

Cody hangs Lesnar up on the top rope and keeps the attack going. Cody flies off the top but Lesnar catches him in mid-air with a huge fall-away slam. Fans chant “Suplex City!” again. Lesnar smiles at the chant. Lesnar with another German suplex. Lesnar takes his time and hits another German, then yells out. Lesnar kicks Cody around. Lesnar with another German.

Lesnar keeps control and hits a snap suplex now, then another. Cody grabs the turnbuckle to hold on but he ends up exposing the steel as Lesnar launches him with another German. Lesnar sees the exposed steel, then stalks Cody again. Lesnar with a bear hug. Cody fights out with elbows but Lesnar launches him with a big belly-to-belly throw.

Lesnar laughs as some fans rally for Cody. Lesnar with corner thrusts now. Cody sends Lesnar into the exposed steel and Lesnar is bleeding now. Cody hits the Cody Cutter. Cody with a Disaster Kick. Lesnar’s face is bloody as Cody delivers punches and a kick. Cody wipes Lesnar’s blood on him. Cody nails another Cody Cutter. Cody with the Cross Rhodes but he holds it for another. Lesnar kicks out at 2.

Lesnar blocks a Cross Rhodes and hits a F5 in the middle of the ring but Cody kicks out just in time. Cody and Lesnar fight from their knees now. Lesnar applies the Kimura Lock and the referee checks on Cody. Cody leans forward in the submission, using Lesnar’s own weight against him to turn it into a pin from out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

– After the match, Cody quickly exits the ring as his music hits. We get a replay of the finish. Lesnar can’t believe what just happened. Cody quickly walks away, briefly stopping to turn and play to the crowd, then walk straight to the back while Lesnar sits up on his knees and uses a towel to wipe the blood from his head. WWE Backlash goes off the air with a shot of Lesnar looking on from the ring.

