WWE returns to “The Gateway to the West” tonight.

WWE Backlash: St. Louis is scheduled to take place this evening at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the May 10, 2025 premium live event:

* ONE LAST TIME: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton (Undisputed WWE Title)

* Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* Pat McAfee vs. GUNTHER

* Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta (WWE Intercontinental Title)

* Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Backlash: St. Louis results coverage.