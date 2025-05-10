WWE returns to “The Gateway to the West” tonight.
WWE Backlash: St. Louis is scheduled to take place this evening at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the May 10, 2025 premium live event:
* ONE LAST TIME: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton (Undisputed WWE Title)
* Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title)
* Pat McAfee vs. GUNTHER
* Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta (WWE Intercontinental Title)
* Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Backlash: St. Louis results coverage.