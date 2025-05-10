WWE Backlash: St. Louis goes down tonight from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., and some more late spoilers and backstage news has surfaced heading into the highly-anticipated premium live event.

There has been internal discussion regarding Jeff Cobb’s involvement at tonight’s event. As of Friday, he was penciled in for the show. At one point, creative considered aligning Cobb with a storyline tied to The Bloodline guys.

John Cena is expected to retain his championship beyond tonight, with plans for his title run reportedly extending into the summer. While it’s unclear if Cena will defeat Randy Orton in Orton’s hometown of St. Louis, or retains via disqualification or count-out, etc., remains to be seen.

Cathy Kelley has confirmed that she will not be part of tonight’s WWE Backlash broadcast. As noted, the commentary team for the show will be WWE Raw play-by-play announcer Michael Cole sitting with WWE SmackDown color-commentator Wade Barrett for a two-man booth, due to Pat McAfee being in a match against GUNTHER on the show.

In an interesting note for you fans of statistics and records, John Cena, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will be the only three WWE Superstars to work matches at every WWE premium live event of 2025 thus far. The most wins in WWE in 2025 is LA Knight. No one has had more televised matches than “The Mega Star,” with him winning 12 of his 21 matches that have aired on TV or PLE.

