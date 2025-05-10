WWE returns to “The Gateway to The West” this evening for their latest premium live event.

Scheduled to kick off at 5/4c with the ‘Countdown to WWE Backlash: St. Louis’ pre-show, tonight’s premium live event main show will begin at 7/6c on Peacock, and Netflix for international viewers.

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated WWE premium live event at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., we have learned the official match order for the show.

Featured below is the scheduled lineup for WWE Backlash: St. Louis, according to the internal run sheet:

* OPENER: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta (WWE Intercontinental Title)

* Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest (WWE U.S. Title)

* Pat McAfee vs. GUNTHER

* Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* MAIN EVENT: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton (ONE LAST TIME For Undisputed WWE Title)

UPDATE: WWE Backlash: St. Louis Spoilers For Tonight (5/10/2025): Big Debut Possible, Main Event Outcome, More

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Backlash: St. Louis results coverage.

(H/T: @PWNReports & @Cory_Hays407)