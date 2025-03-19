– WWE is holding a ticket pre-sale for WWE Backlash: St. Louis today, March 19, with the pre-sale code: WWETIX or ALLWWE. You can order online at Ticketmaster.com.

– The next WWE Speed tournament will be for a shot at WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae. Announced on March 19, the tourney will kick off next Wednesay, March 26, with Sol Ruca vs. Katana Chance in first-round action. Also in first-round action the following week will be Michin vs. Shayna Baszler. The winners of the two bouts will face each other for the right to challenge LeRae for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

– WWE released the following teaser clip with The Undertaker for WWE LFG on A&E on their official YouTube channel on Wednesday:

– The WWE Vault YouTube channel released a new Trish Stratus documentary today. The WWE Retrospective video features the WWE Hall of Fame legend reacting to her greatest moments.