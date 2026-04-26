The road to WWE Backlash 2026 is starting to come into focus, and a major name is front and center.

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media this weekend to promote next month’s WWE Backlash premium live event, which is set for Tampa, Florida.

As part of the promotion, Triple H shared the official poster for the show, spotlighting WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns.

The placement of Reigns on the promotional material strongly hints that he will play a key role at the event.

Notably, Reigns is currently rumored to defend his championship against Jacob Fatu at the show, adding even more intrigue to his advertised presence.

That’s a marquee match waiting to happen.

WWE Backlash 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa. The event will stream live on the ESPN App in the United States and on Netflix for international viewers.

Triple H didn’t stop there, as he also revealed the official poster for WWE Night of Champions, set for June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The promotional material for that event features a stacked lineup of top WWE Superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Rhea Ripley, signaling another major international showcase on the horizon.