Booker T says he was warned that taking a nap backstage could get him in trouble when he first arrived in WWE. Recalling his early days after the move from WCW to WWE on the October 19 Hall of Fame episode, he explained why he took the warning straight to Jim Ross.

“This guy came in, he was so scared and he goes, ‘Hey, Book, you know, hey man, I wouldn’t do that around here if I was you.’ And I go, ‘What?’ He goes, ‘Taking a nap? That’s not cool. You can get a lot of heat.’”

Booker said Ross had signed his contract, so he told the executive exactly where he was headed.

“I said, ‘Hey, Jim.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, Book.’ I said, ‘If anybody’s looking for me, I’ll be in my car taking a nap.’ He goes, ‘All right.’ I kept walking. And he didn’t say nothing.”

Booker said nobody ever challenged his naps during his WWE career, and he viewed that rest as preparation for the night’s match. Tell us in the comments what you think of the locker room warning.

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