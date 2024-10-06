The producers for the matches and segment that took place at WWE Bad Blood 2024 have surfaced.

Coming out of the October 5 premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., we have learned of these producers for the following matches:

WWE BAD BLOOD 2024 PRODUCERS * Chris “Abyss” Park produced CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre



* Petey Williams produced Nia Jax vs. Bayley



* Adam Pearce produced Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest, as well as the Triple H/Goldberg/GUNTHER segment



* TJ Wilson produced Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley



* Bobby Roode, and likely Paul Heyman and others, produced Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline

For those who missed the show, check out our complete WWE Bad Blood 2024 Results.