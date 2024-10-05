WWE Bad Blood 2024 Results

State Farm Arena

Atlanta, Georgia

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

The Host: Bianca BelAir, Jade Cargill, Naomi

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre In A Hell In A Cell Match

Rockers Punches. McIntyre drives Punk back first into the turnbuckles. Haymaker Exchange. McIntyre with clubbing blows to Punk’s back. Punk is throwing haymakers at McIntyre. Punk with a Mid-Kick. McIntyre launches Punk to the corner. McIntyre with a straight right hand. McIntyre with a knife edge chop. McIntyre dumps Punk out of the ring. McIntyre punches Punk in the jaw. McIntyre with a blistering chop. Punk kicks McIntyre in the face. Punk with a reverse hammer throw into the steel. Punk buries his shoulder into the midsection of McIntyre. Punk repeatedly drives the back of McIntyre’s head against the steel. Punk pulls out a table from under the ring. Punk grabs a steel chair. McIntyre kicks Punk in the gut. McIntyre with a big chair shot across Punk’s back. McIntyre slams Punk’s head on the steel ring steps. McIntyre is choking Punk with his boot. McIntyre stomps on Punk’s face. McIntyre brings out a toolbox. McIntyre tries to hit Punk with a wrench. Punk with rapid fire haymakers. Punk rams the wrench across McIntyre’s forehead. Punk rolls McIntyre back into the ring.

McIntyre with a throat thrust. McIntyre with a Running Boot. McIntyre removes a table leg. Punk with a drop toe hold into the table. Punk starts choking McIntyre with the table leg. Punk repeatedly drives McIntyre back first into the table. Punk with a toe kick. Punk goes for The GTS, but McIntyre holds onto the steel. McIntyre drops Punk with The Claymore on the floor. McIntyre lawn darts Punk face first into the steel. Punk is busted open. McIntyre attacks Punk with the ring step. McIntyre viciously stomps on Punk’s face. McIntyre talks smack to Punk. McIntyre with another haymaker. McIntyre starts stabbing Punk with the wrench. McIntyre sets up a table on the floor. McIntyre poses for the crowd. McIntyre goes for a Bodyslam, but Punk lands back on his feet. Punk with a Rising Knee Strike. McIntyre blocks The Running Bulldog. Punk with three haymakers. Punk with a flying double axe handle strike. Punk goes for a Flying Wrench Shot, but McIntyre counters with The Northern Lights Suplex. McIntyre pops back on his feet. Punk wisely exits the ring. Punk cracks McIntyre with the toolbox. McIntyre is busted open. Punk continues to attack McIntyre with the toolbox.

Punk with Three Rising Knee Strikes. Punk with The Running Bulldog. McIntyre blocks The GTS. Punk ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. Punk connects with The GTS. Punk rolls McIntyre back into the ring. McIntyre nails Punk with The Claymore for a two count. McIntyre goes for another Claymore, but Punk ducks out of the way. Punk applies The Sharpshooter. McIntyre uses the wrench to escape the hold. Punk and McIntyre are trading back and forth shots. Punk blocks The Future Shock DDT. McIntyre fights out of the fireman’s carry position. McIntyre is lighting up Punk’s chest. Punk with The Roundhouse Kick. McIntyre drills Punk with The BrainBuster through the table on the floor. McIntyre brings a ring stair into the ring. Punk with The GTS for a two count. McIntyre responds with The White Noise on the ring stair for a two count. McIntyre goes for The Swinging Uranage Slam, but Punk counters with The Anaconda Vice. Punk viciously attacks McIntyre with the wrench. Punk wants McIntyre to plead. McIntyre delivers the low blow. McIntyre starts pouring friendship bracelet beads all over Punk. Punk avoids The Claymore. Punk wraps a steel chain around his left knee. Punk starts shoving the beads down McIntyre’s throat. Punk plants McIntyre with The GTS to pickup the victory.

Winner: CM Punk via Pinfall

– We see Goldberg sitting in the front row with his family. Jacqueline, Lilian Garcia, and Booker T are also in attendance.

– We see Jey Uso, DDP, X-Pac, Mickie James, The Four Horsemen chilling in the VIP Suite with Bianca BelAir, Naomi, Jade Cargill.

Second Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley For The WWE Women’s Championship

Jax with forearm shivers. Jax drives Bayley back first into the turnbuckles. Jax with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jax with a Biel Throw. Jax levels Bayley with The Body Avalanche. Jax starts rag dolling Bayley. Jax whips Bayley across the ring. Jax with a Running Body Block. Jax poses for the crowd. Jax with a Running Lariat for a two count. Jax applies a rear chin lock. Jax toys around with Bayley. Jax sends Bayley to the corner. Jax with another Body Avalanche. Jax with a Running Hip Attack. Jax whips Bayley across the ring. Jax continues to steamroll through Bayley. Jax repeatedly slaps Bayley in the face. Bayley with forearm shivers. Jax applies The Bear Hug. Bayley with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Jax applies the single leg crab. Bayley grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Jax with a Running Body Block against the ropes. Jax applies The Camel Clutch. Bayley with heavy bodyshots. Bayley showcases her speed and agility. Bayley dumps Jax out of the ring. Bayley with a Running Leg Drop. Jax regroups on the outside.

Bayley with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Bayley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bayley rolls Jax back into the ring. Bayley hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bayley with The Middle Rope Stunner. Bayley lands The Suicide Dive. Jax pulls Bayley down to the mat. Jax with a Running Stampede into the turnbuckles. Jax dishes out another Body Avalanche/Running Hip Attack Combination. Bayley starts attacking the back of Jax’s knees. Bayley goes for a PowerBomb, but Jax counters with a Hurricanrana. Jax hits The Bayley To Belly for a two count. Jax dumps Bayley ribs first on the top turnbuckle pad. Jax goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Bayley ducks out of the way. Bayley with a Running Knee Strike. Bayley with a Sunset Flip PowerBomb into the turnbuckles. Bayley follows that with three elbow drops. Bayley lands The Flying Elbow for a two count. Bayley sends Jax shoulder first into the steel ring steps. Bayley with a Flying Elbow Drop off the ring stairs.

Bayley resets the referee’s ten count. Jax punches Bayley in the ribs. Jax PowerBombs Bayley into the ring steps. Jax swings Bayley into the ringside barricade. Jax rolls Bayley back into the ring. Jax drags Bayley to the corner. Jax with combo palm strikes. Jax whips Bayley across the ring. Jax with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Jax fights out of the electric chair position. Jax scores the elbow knockdown. Bayley with The Samoan Drop of her own for a two count. Bayley kicks Jax in the face. Jax inadvertently falls on top of the referee’s back. Bayley ducks a clothesline from Jax. Bayley with a Pop Up Stunner. Bayley connects with The Rose Plant. Tiffany Stratton attacks Bayley with the Money In The Bank Briefcase. Stratton is trying to wake up the referee. Jax rises back on her feet. Jax is pissed. Bayley shoves Jax into Stratton. Bayley with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Bayley side steps Jax into the turnbuckles. Stratton runs interference. Jax with a straight right hand. Jax with The Avalanche Samoan Drop. Jax plants Bayley with The Annihilator to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Champion, Nia Jax via Pinfall

– WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Third Match: Finn Balor w/The Judgment Day vs. Damian Priest

Balor slaps Priest in the chest. Prist rocks Balor with a forearm smash. Balor ducks a clothesline from Priest. Balor with a knife edge chop. Priest drives Balor back first into the turnbuckles. Priest is mauling Balor in the corner. Priest whips Balor across the ring. Priest with The Flapjack. Priest with another forearm smash. Priest whips Balor back first into the turnbuckles. Balor buries his shoulder into the midsection of Priest. Balor with Kawada Kicks. Balor applies a side headlock across the top strand. Priest drops Balor with The Mid-Kick. Balor responds with The SlingBlade on the floor. Priest gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Balor repeatedly stomps on Priest’s chest. Balor poses for the crowd. Priest rises back on his feet. Priest kicks Balor in the gut. Priest goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Balor counters with The Sleeper Hold. Balor rakes the eyes of Priest. Balor with hammer elbows. Balor applies a rear chin lock. Balor transitions into a front face lock. Priest drives Balor back first into the turnbuckles. Balor kicks Priest in the face. Priest with a forearm smash in mid-air.

Priest whips Balor across the ring. Balor with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Balor with clubbing knee strikes. Balor stomps on Priest’s back. Balor repeatedly kicks Priest in the chest. Balor applies The Abdominal Stretch. Priest with a Back Body Drop. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Priest clotheslines Balor. Priest with Two Mid-Kicks. Priest with The Rolling Elbow. Priest scores the elbow knockdown. Priest with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Balor goes for The Spin Out Elbow Drop, but Priest counters with The Broken Arrow for a two count. Priest plays to the crowd. Balor avoids The Rebound Lariat. Balor with another SlingBlade. Balor goes for The Shotgun Dropkick, but Priest counters with Two Switch Kicks. Priest with The Rebound Lariat for a two count.

Priest nails Balor with The Bell Clap. Priest with combination kicks. Balor avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Balor with The Overhead Kick. Balor with a knife edge chop. Balor with a double leg takedown/double foot stomp combination. Priest delivers The Razor’s Edge for a two count. Balor regroups on the outside. Priest delivers The Pounce over the announce table. Balor begs for mercy. Priest with a forearm smash. Priest with The Razor’s Edge onto the ring apron. Priest gets distracted by The Judgment Day. JD McDonagh slams Priest’s head on the top rope. Balor with The Shotgun Dropkick. Balor lands The Coupe De Grace for a two count. McDonagh gives Balor a steel chair. Priest kicks the chair into Balor’s face. Priest knocks Carlito off the apron. Priest sends McDonagh crashing into the canvas. Balor rolls Priest over for a two count. Balor with The Spin Out Elbow Drop. Balor with Two Flying Double Foot Stomps. Balor ascends to the top turnbuckle. Priest catches Balor in mid-air. Priest connects with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Damian Priest via Pinfall

– Triple H informs us that at WWE Crown Jewel PLE, the perspective Men’s and Women’s Champions from Raw and SmackDown will be facing each other to crown the Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Champion. GUNTHER is excited to have another historic moment in Saudi Arabia. He goes on to talk about how he’s going to prove that Sami Zayn is not worthy of being a World Heavyweight Champion. GUNTHER wants to clarify his comments about Goldberg being his all-time favorite wrestler. He was lying. How can the ring general be impressed by a one trick pony? He hopes that Goldberg is a better father than he was a professional wrestler. Goldberg jumps over the barricade. Goldberg had to be restrained by security guards. Sami Zayn starts attacking GUNTHER. All hell starts breaking loose at ringside. Goldberg had a nice embrace with Triple H to close this segment.

Fourth Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley For The WWE Women’s World Championship. Dominik Mysterio Will Be Suspended Above The Ring In A Shark Cage

Ripley dropkicks Morgan. Ripley with Two Biel Throws. Ripley ducks a clothesline from Morgan. Ripley delivers her combination offense. Ripley clotheslines Morgan. Ripley with The Fallaway Slam. Morgan regroups on the outside. Morgan drives Ripley back first into the steel ring steps. Ripley avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ripley dumps Morgan face first on the ring apron. Ripley rolls Morgan back into the ring. Ripley with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Ripley sends Morgan ribs first into the ringside barricade. Morgan with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip in the ropes. Morgan with a chop block. Morgan follows that with a single leg takedown on the floor. Morgan repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Ripley. Morgan tosses Ripley back inside the ring. Morgan with clubbing hamstring kicks. Morgan dropkicks the left knee of Ripley. Ripley decks Morgan with a back elbow smash. Morgan brings Ripley down to the mat. Morgan applies the single leg crab.

Ripley repeatedly drives the back of Morgan’s head into the canvas. Ripley HeadButts Morgan. Ripley with two clotheslines. Ripley ducks a clothesline from Morgan. Ripley with a Ripcord Thrust Kick. Ripley with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Morgan with heavy bodyshots. Ripley punches Morgan in the back. Morgan reverses out of the irish whip from Ripley. Morgan sweeps out the legs of Ripley. Morgan repeatedly slams the left leg of Ripley on the ring apron. Morgan tees off on Ripley. Morgan repeatedly wraps the left leg of Ripley around the steel ring post. Morgan repeatedly throws Ripley into the barricade. Morgan reset the referee’s ten count. Ripley with a gut punch. Morgan answers with a Wrap Around Kick. Morgan with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb into the barricade. Morgan nails Ripley with The Flying CodeBreaker for a two count.

Morgan fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Morgan goes for The Oblivion, but Ripley lands back on her feet. Ripley with a sharp knee strike. Ripley goes for The Rip Tide, but Morgan lands back on her feet. Morgan hits The Homewrecker for a two count. Morgan toys around with Ripley. Morgan repeatedly slaps Ripley in the face. Morgan does the Dirty Dom Shimmy. Ripley blocks The Three Amigas. Ripley kicks Morgan in the gut. Ripley with The Razor’s Edge. Dominik opens the shark cage door. Ripley taunts Dominik. Ripley with The Frog Splash for a two count. Ripley applies The Prism Lock. Morgan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ripley tosses Morgan around the ringside area. Ripley is playing mind games with Dominik. Ripley delivers The Rip Tide on the floor. Dominik gets his leg caught as he tries to escape the shark cage. Ripley toys around with Dominik. Ripley attacks Dominik with a kendo stick. Raquel Rodriguez attacks Ripley from behind which forces the disqualification. After the match, Rodriguez connects with The Tejana Bomb. Rodriguez helps Morgan get back on her feet.

Winner: Rhea Ripley via Disqualification, But Still WWE Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan

– Motor City Machine Guns Vignette.

Fifth Match: Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu will start things off. Rhodes drop steps into a side headlock. Fatu whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes runs into Fatu. Rhodes slides under Fatu’s legs. Rhodes kicks Fatu in the gut. Rhodes with a Drop Down Uppercut. Fatu shrugs off The Disaster Kick. Fatu misfires on The SuperKick. We have a huge standoff in the center of the ring. Reigns and Sikoa are tagged in. Reigns is throwing haymakers at Sikoa. Reigns whips Sikoa across the ring. Sikoa kicks Reigns in the chest. Sikoa HeadButts Reigns. Sikoa talks smack to the crowd. Reigns with a gut punch. Reigns with a straight right hand. Reigns transitions into a corner mount. Sikoa reverses out of the irish whip from Reigns. Sikoa with a forearm smash. Sikoa with another headbutt. Sikoa punches Reigns. Reigns reverses out of the irish whip from SIkoa. Reigns scores the elbow knockdown. Reigns clotheslines Sikoa over the top rope. Fatu walks into the ring as a distraction. Sikoa attacks Reigns from behind. Sikoa with repeated headbutts. Sikoa fish hooks Reigns. Fatu attacks Reigns behind the referee’s back.

Sikoa with a series of haymakers in the corner. Sikoa with The Running Hip Attack. Sikoa tags in Fatu. Fatu with a Running Hip Attack. Fatu is mauling Reigns in the corner. Fatu with clubbing shoulder blocks. Fatu uppercuts Reigns. Fatu tells Reigns that Sikoa is the real tribal chief. Reigns side steps Fatu into the steel ring post. Reigns dumps Fatu out of the ring. Reigns tags in Rhodes. Rhodes with two haymakers. Fatu reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes scores the forearm knockdown. Rhodes dives over Fatu. Rhodes Powerslams Fatu. Rhodes drops Fatu with The Bionic Elbow. Rhodes with The Cody Cutter. Rhodes plays to the crowd. Rhodes goes for The CrossRhodes, but Sikoa gets in the way. Fatu with The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Fatu stomps on Rhodes chest. Fatu dumps Rhodes out of the ring. Fatu tags in Sikoa. Sikoa with The Spinning Solo on the ring apron. Sikoa poses for the crowd. Sikoa stands on the left hand of Rhodes. Sikoa whips Rhodes across the ring. Sikoa scores the elbow knockdown. Sikoa stomps on the right hand of Rhodes. Sikoa applies a chin lock on the middle rope. Fatu kicks Rhodes in the face.

Rhodes is displaying his fighting spirit. Sikoa whips Rhode back first into the turnbuckles. Sikoa levels Rhodes with The Body Avalanche. Sikoa tags in Fatu. Wish Bone Attack. Fatu stares at Reigns. Rhodes with forearm shivers. Fatu answers with a Running HeadButt. Fatu professes his love for Sikoa. Fatu rips off Rhodes medical tape. Fatu HeadButts Rhodes. Fatu applies a nerve hold. Rhodes decks Fatu with a JawBreaker. Fatu tags in Sikoa. Sikoa headbutts the back of Rhodes head. Sikoa is raining down haymakers in the corner. Sikoa tags in Fatu. Hip Attack Party. Fatu hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rhodes with a Hip Toss. Fatu tags in Sikoa. Rhodes dumps Fatu out of the ring. Rhodes uses his feet to create separation. Fatu wisely pulls Reigns off the ring apron. Fatu slams Reigns head on the steel ring steps. Sikoa clotheslines Rhodes for a two count. Sikoa is choking Rhodes with his boot. Sikoa tags in Fatu. Fatu repeatedly stomps on Rhodes chest. Fatu bodyslams Rhodes. Fatu goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Rhodes gets his knees up in the air. Reigns and Sikoa are tagged in. Reigns with two clotheslines. Sikoa reverses out of the irish whip from Reigns. Reigns with a leaping clothesline. Reigns with The Big Boot. Reigns transitions into a ground and pound attack. Reigns slams Sikoa’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sikoa goes for The Samoan Spike, but Reigns counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Reigns clocks Fatu with The Superman Punch for a two count. Reigns prepares for The Spear. Fatu attacks Reigns from behind. Fatu SuperKicks Reigns. Double SuperKick to Reigns. Fatu with The Double Jump MoonSault. Sikoa with The Flying Splash for a two count.

Fatu uppercuts Rhodes. Fatu dumps Rhodes out of the ring. Rhodes sends Fatu ribs first into the ring steps. Rhodes clears the announce table. Fatu SuperKicks Rhodes. Rhodes sends Fatu crashing into the timekeeper’s area. Fatu starts throwing steel chairs all over the place. Rhodes slams Fatu’s head on the chair. Rhodes hits The CrossRhodes on the floor. Fatu refuses to stay down. Rhodes with Two SuperKicks. Rhodes ascends to the top of the steel ring post. Rhodes with The Flying Splash through the announce table. Reigns and Sikoa are trading back and forth shots. Sikoa SuperKicks Reigns. Reigns responds with The Superman Punch. Reigns gets distracted by GOD. Sikoa connects with The Spear for a two count. Sikoa argues with the referee. Sikoa talks smack to Reigns. Jimmy shows up in a black hoodie. Jimmy attacks GOD. Reigns plants Sikoa with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Reigns hugs Jimmy. Reigns tells Cody that he’ll be seeing him around. The Bloodline gangs up on Rhodes. Reigns and Jimmy makes the save for Rhodes. Jimmy with Two SuperKicks. Reigns floors Sikoa with The Superman Punch. The Bloodline retreats from the ringside area. Reigns hands the WWE Title back over to Rhodes. The Rock appears on the stage. He gives Cody the People’s Eyebrow. He makes a hint that it’s strike three for Reigns as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 433 of The Hoots Podcast