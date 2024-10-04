Five matches are scheduled for the WWE premium live event this weekend.

And we now know the order in which they are scheduled to air.

Ahead of this Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., the planned match order for the show lineup has leaked.

According to multiple sources, this is the planned match order for the October 5 PLE:

Match No. 1: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell In A Cell)

Match No. 2: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Title)

Match No. 3: Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Match No. 4: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s Title)

Match No. 5: Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline

Make sure to join us here at the special start-time of 6/5c for WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage this coming Saturday, October 5.