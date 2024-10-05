Several spoilers, backstage news and notes have surfaced heading into tonight’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

– Dominik Mysterio’s low-rider is on the scene for tonight’s show.

– Metro Boomin is at the show.

– WWE is comfortable with the five-match format heading into shows, giving things time to breathe and not being forced to rush.

– Liv Morgan missed her scheduled appearance ahead of the show this morning, however she is still set for her match against Rhea Ripley tonight.

– There continues to be a lot of buzz surrounding a potential appearance by The Rock at tonight’s show. For the full rundown on that, click here.

– The go-home SmackDown show was wrestling-heavy last night, which is going to become commonplace on blue brand shows on PLE weekends.

– The special start-time for tonight’s show, 6/5c for the PLE and 5/4c for the Countdown pre-show, is a bit of a corporate synergy move within TKO Group. This will help wrap up the WWE show before the main card for the UFC 307 pay-per-view starts at 10/9c.

(H/T: Fightful Select)