The time has arrived!

WWE Bad Blood 2024 goes down this evening at 6/5c from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia with a five-match card, hosted by WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi.

On tap for tonight’s premium live event is CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell In A Cell match, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship with Dominik Mysterio in a Shark Cage, Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship, Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor, as well as Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 6/5c for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage from Atlanta, GA.