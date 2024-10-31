The artist responsible for the theme song for the recent WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event is in the news this week.

For all the wrong reasons, too.

Metro Boomin’, real name Leland Wayne, who was featured with Cody Rhodes in the commercials promoting WWE Bad Blood 2024 in Atlanta, GA., where he was also responsible for the official theme song for the show, is being sued for alleged sexual battery.

From TMZ.com:

Vanessa LeMaistre claims she was suffering from depression after the death of her 9-month-old son at the time, but hit it off with Metro during a getaway trip to Vegas in the spring of that year. Vanessa claims Metro invited her to his studio to hang back in Los Angeles, where she says she observed Metro abusing codeine, even against the warnings of his friends. Sometime in September 2016, Vanessa says she visited Metro at his studio and took half a Xanax pill and a shot of alcohol to cope with the sadness over her son’s passing weighing heavy on her mind … and claims she soon blacked out on the couch. Vanessa claims she eventually regained consciousness in a bed — with Metro on top of her allegedly raping her and performing oral sex on her. After allegedly blacking out and waking again, Vanessa says Metro appeared and informed her she was inside a Beverly Hills hotel room and it was time to leave … she says she has no memory of how she got there. Vanessa says she later learned she was pregnant and claims it had to be from Metro because she hadn’t had sex with anyone else. She says she ultimately terminated the pregnancy in November 2016. Vanessa also believes Metro joked about her trauma the following year on his “Rap Saved Me” record costarring 21 Savage, Offset, and Quavo … which includes the lyrics, “She took a Xanny / Then she fainted / I’m from the gutter … ain’t no changing.” She’s currently seeking unspecified damages for mental pain and anguish … plus punitive damages.

Additionally, Metro Boomin’s lawyer, Lawrence Hinkle II of Sanders Roberts LLP, issued the following statement to TMZ about the allegations: