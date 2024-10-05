Some updates have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., which as noted, has a special start-time of 6/5c for the PLE portion of the show.

– WWE has released a special live stream that shows the Hell In A Cell structure being put together inside the show venue for the scheduled opening contest between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

– Footage has also been posted to the WWE YouTube Shorts channel that shows CM Punk arriving to the venue and acknowledging the rabid fans outside waiting to see Superstars arrive.

– In a video from the SmackDown Lowdown post-show for the 10/4 episode, Naomi talks about joining WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair as the three official hosts for tonight’s WWE Bad Blood show.

– Megan Morant checks in with the official “Full WWE Bad Blood 2024 Preview” video on WWE’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms.