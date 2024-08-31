WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 was big business. Record-setting big business.

As noted, during the “Countdown To WWE Bash In Berlin 2024” pre-show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced that today’s show will be the new record-holder for the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history.

“The Game” noted that the record was initially set by WWE Clash At The Castle in Scotland, only to be broken by the WWE Backlash: France international premium live event that followed. Today’s international PLE is now the record-holder.

Kicking off the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event inside Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany was the WWE Universal Championship bout pitting Cody Rhodes one-on-one against Kevin Owens.

While Owens was making his way to the ring to open up the PLE portion of the event, Michael Cole announced on commentary that the official attendance for today’s record-setting show is 13,149.

Follow our live results coverage of WWE Bash In Berlin via the following link: WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Results