WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Results
Uber Arena
Berlin, Germany
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– The Unholy Union (c) vs. Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
– Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysrerio & Liv Morgan In A Mixed Tag Team Match
– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre In A Strap Match
– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens For The Undisputed WWE Championship
– GUNTHER (c) vs. Randy Orton For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship
