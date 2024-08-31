– WWE is looking to try and “tease the crowd” in Germany into being louder than the memorable France show earlier this year.

– Braun Strowman is among the top names from the WWE main roster that did not make the trip over to Germany for the premium live event and pre-PLE tour this week.

– As noted, Blair Davenport was at the TNA Emergence 2024 premium live event on Friday, and didn’t make the trip over either. Whether she is Jordynne Grace’s opponent for the TNA Knockouts title open challenge at the TNA iMPACT taping in Louisville, KY. remains to be seen.

– Kevin Owens’ comments about not being friends with CM Punk in the pre-PLE interview with The Daily Mail that has been making the rounds is “legitimate.”

– WWE was happy with the reaction and match from Ludwig Kaiser vs. LA Knight in front of the German crowd on Friday’s go-home SmackDown show. He was the BetOnline betting favorite to be the man to answer Knight’s open challenge.

– Speaking of betting favorites, BetOnline has GUNTHER, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, The Terror Twins and Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair as the favorites heading into today’s show.

– Despite not being advertised for an actual match, The Bloodline are on the German tour.

– WWE is planning a post-show in Berlin as usual for their recent PLE shows.

– The social media banter between Randy Orton and MGK has been a big topic of conversation behind-the-scenes the past couple of days.

– Although much of the final build on Friday’s go-home show for the WWE Universal Championship bout was around Cody Rhodes’ knee, he is said to be okay for the match today.

