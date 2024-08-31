WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 goes down this afternoon at 1/12c from Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Scheduled for the premium live event on August 31 is a five-match card, including three championship contests.

On tap for today’s show, which begins with a live pre-show on YouTube at 10am EST., are the following matches:

GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match, The Unholy Union vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship, as well as The Terror Twins vs. The Judgment Day in mixed tag-team action.

Make sure to join us here this afternoon for live WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 results coverage.