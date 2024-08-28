WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Week has arrived, and with it comes the many premium live event-related announcements and festivities.
This week, WWE released the following announcement regarding the launch of the WWE Bash In Berlin Store in Berlin, Germany, as well as the WWE Superstar Meet & Greet schedule for the PLE week.
WWE Bash in Berlin Store comes to Berlin with special Superstar Meet & Greets
Experience the largest collection of WWE Bash in Berlin merchandise under one roof when the official Bash in Berlin Store comes to the East Side Mall, Thursday, Aug. 29, to Saturday, Aug. 31.
This is your opportunity to get your hands on exclusive merchandise, including replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more.
In addition, come meet your favorite Superstars in a pair of Meet & Greets.
WWE Bash in Berlin Store Location
East Side Mall
11 Tamara-Danz-Straße,
Berlin, BE, 10243, Germany
Store Hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. (10:00) to 8 p.m. (20:00)
Friday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. (10:00) to 8 p.m. (20:00)
Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. (10:00) to 8 p.m. (20:00)
Meet & Greets
Chelsea Green
Thursday, Aug. 29, at 4:30 p.m. (16:30)
Carmelo Hayes
Friday, Aug. 30 at noon (12:00)
Wristband needed. Limited number of wristbands available.
*Talent subject to change
**Wristbands for the Meet and Greet are free, but limited supply.