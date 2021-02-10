A new roster update has been announced for the WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game.

This roster update includes WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon’s Mr. McMahon character, Paige, Doink The Clown, Maryse, Gran Metalik, Mojo Rawley, Sonya Deville, Mustafa Ali, Tucker, Tamina Snuka, Earthquake, Typhoon, The Brian Kendrick, Lana, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Vader, and several WWE Hall of Famers – The Big Boss Man, The British Bulldog, Mick Foley’s Cactus Jack, Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, Ricky Steamboat, Jim Neidhart, and Alundra Blayze. There are also new arenas – a WrestleMania 37 arena and the Austin 3:16 Anniversary arena, and 19 new customization items.

The roster update begins today and ends on Wednesday, March 24.

Below is the full announcement sent to us today by WWE and 2K:

Mr. McMahon, Paige and Ricky Steamboat Headline Fifth WWE® 2K Battlegrounds Roster Update Mr. Perfect, Vader, British Bulldog, Doink the Clown and more also arrive in latest update 2K announced today that infamous WWE authority figure and occasional in-ring competitor Mr. McMahon will step into the WWE® 2K Battlegrounds ring alongside several additional WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, including Paige, Mustafa Ali, Lana, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Doink the Clown, Mr. Perfect, The British Bulldog, Big Boss Man and more. The roster update starts Wednesday, February 10* and includes 24 new WWE Superstars, as well as two new arenas and 19 new customization items, making it the biggest roster update yet!** The following WWE Superstars, Legends, Hall of Famers and arenas are currently scheduled to appear in WWE 2K Battlegrounds via automatic updates, with some content requiring unlocking**: Wednesday, February 10*: * Mr. McMahon;

* Gran Metalik (unlocked);

* Mojo Rawley (unlocked). Wednesday, February 17*: * Mr. Perfect;

* Doink the Clown;

* Vader;

* Sonya Deville (unlocked). Wednesday, February 24*: * Paige;

* Cactus Jack;

* Mustafa Ali (unlocked);

* Tucker (unlocked). Wednesday, March 3*: * Ricky Steamboat;

* British Bulldog;

* Maryse (unlocked);

* Big Boss Man (unlocked). Wednesday, March 10*: * Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart;

* Earthquake;

* Tamina (unlocked);

* Austin 3:16 Anniversary Arena (unlocked). Wednesday, March 17*: * Typhoon;

* The Brian Kendrick;

* Lana (unlocked). Wednesday, March 24*: * Curtis Axel;

* Alundra Blayze;

* Bo Dallas (unlocked);

* Curtis Axel;

* Alundra Blayze;

* Bo Dallas (unlocked);

* WrestleMania 37 Arena (unlocked).

