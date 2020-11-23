NFL star Rob Gronkowski and NBA star Damian Lillard have been announced for the next updates to the WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game.

2K announced today that Gronkowski will use the “Gronkster” name while Lillard will use the “Laheem” name in the game. Both pro athletes are big fans of WWE, and Gronk is a former WWE 24/7 Champion.

The next WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster updates will also include several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars – Randy Savage, “American Badass” The Undertaker, Rhea Ripley, The Boogeyman, Billie Kay, Kane, Andrade, Murphy, Peyton Royce, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. New arenas are also being released – Haunted House arena, Thanksgiving arena, Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary arena, Halloween Circus arena, Survivor Series arena.

Below is a trailer for the upcoming additions, along with full details sent to us today by 2K:

Megastar Athletes “Laheem” Lillard and “Gronkster” Coming Soon to WWE® 2K Battlegrounds WWE celebrity fans join an assortment of WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, including Macho Man Randy Savage, Edge and Rhea Ripley, in next roster update 2K announced today that “Laheem” Lillard and “Gronkster” are set to arrive and raise hell in WWE® 2K Battlegrounds as part of the next roster update, which starts today* and also includes 9 new WWE Superstars, 17 customization items and five new arenas.** Both Lillard and Gronkster are avid fans of WWE action and have had personal brushes with WWE greatness: Lillard has partnered with adidas and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for a special edition Dame 7 shoe, while Gronkster has appeared twice at WWE’s flagship WrestleMania events and even captured the WWE 24/7 Championship! NBA 2K21 cover athlete Lillard will appear in WWE 2K Battlegrounds decked out in a brand new white and gold colorway of the adidas Dame 7 “Ric Flair” shoe. Gronkster will have two alternate attires available, including the white top and red shorts he wore at WrestleMania 33 and the blue and black animal print gear he wore when he won the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36. Both stars will be unlocked and immediately available for play. Alongside the two pro athletes, the following WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, as well as new arenas, are currently scheduled to appear in WWE 2K Battlegrounds via automatic updates, with some content requiring unlocking**: Monday, November 23* * Haunted House Arena (unlocked); Tuesday, November 24* * Gronkster (unlocked);

* Macho Man Randy Savage;

* Undertaker – American Badass attire;

* Thanksgiving Arena (unlocked);

* Undertaker 30th Anniversary Arena; Wednesday, December 2* * “Laheem” Lillard (unlocked);

* Rhea Ripley (unlocked);

* The Boogeyman;

* Halloween Circus Arena; Wednesday, December 9* * Billie Kay (unlocked);

* Kane;

* Andrade;

* Survivor Series Arena; Wednesday, December 16* * Buddy Murphy (unlocked);

* Peyton Royce;

* Edge***. Featuring fast-paced action and an assortment of power-ups, special moves, unconventional melee items and interactive environments, WWE 2K Battlegrounds offers a unique arcade style and aesthetic for casual and hardcore WWE games fans alike. For more information on WWE 2K Battlegrounds and 2K, visit WWE.2K.com/Battlegrounds, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2KBattlegrounds or subscribe on YouTube. WWE 2K Battlegrounds is developed by Saber Interactive for 2K. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). *Exact dates subject to change. **Some Superstars and cosmetics require unlocking through in-game currency. In-game currency can be earned or purchased. ***Edge was previously made available as a pre-order bonus and is also included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.