WWE has released a “Best of Survivor Series” stream on their company Youtube channel to hype up this evening’s show, which will feature two of the WarGames matchups. The stream features some of the best matchups in the history of the Survivor Series PPV. Check it out below.

Former 14-time women’s champion Charlotte Flair released a video on her Twitter showing off a recent photo shoot that highlighted her beauty. The Queen adds the caption, “Still stressing perfection.” Check it out below.