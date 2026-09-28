As noted, WWE has struck a new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery-backed Bleacher Report.

Soon after the news broke via Sports Business Journal, an official press release was issued with several key follow-up details and particulars.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the information below.

Bleacher Report & WWE® Reach Multi-Year Global Content Partnership

Bleacher Report, House of Highlights & B/R Wrestling to Deliver WWE Highlights, Original Programming and On-Site Premium Live Event Coverage

Bleacher Report and WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), have reached a new multi-year content partnership that will bring WWE’s biggest moments, Superstars and stories to B/R’s massive global audience of sports fans.

Per the agreement, Bleacher Report will hold global highlight rights across WWE’s programming slate, including Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT and WWE Premium Live Events such as WrestleMania®, with content distributed across Bleacher Report, House of Highlights, B/R Wrestling — Bleacher Report’s dedicated wrestling brand — and their associated social and digital platforms.

The partnership further expands Bleacher Report’s industry-leading portfolio of content relationships across sports. B/R partners with the world’s biggest leagues and properties including the NFL, NCAA, MLB, NHL and NBA, to bring fans closer to the favorite athletes, teams and moments. Adding WWE to its portfolio reflects B/R’s broader strategy to serve fans across the full spectrum of sports and sports culture, particularly around properties that inspire passionate, year-round conversation.

Beyond highlights, Bleacher Report will have a ringside presence at select WWE PLEs, with B/R and House of Highlights content teams capturing original storytelling, talent-driven content and behind-the-scenes moments.

“WWE fans don’t just watch. They are highly engaged, analyze every detail and debate the sport all week long. That’s exactly the kind of passionate fandom B/R and House of Highlights were built for,” said Bennett Spector, General Manager, Bleacher Report. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to bring fans closer to the biggest moments happening today while also tapping into the incredible history and personalities that have made WWE part of sports culture for generations.”

“Bleacher Report has long been at the intersection of sports and culture,” said Alex Varga, EVP, WWE. “Our partnership with B/R reinforces WWE’s commitment to bringing our content to a global audience.”

WWE coverage will begin rolling out across Bleacher Report and House of Highlights platforms leading into WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday, October 10.

About Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report is a leading sports media brand reaching more than 175 million hyper-connected young sports fans each month through distribution of premium content. It is the #1 sports brand driving engagement and video views across all social platforms and the Bleacher Report app, while fueling offline engagement through unparalleled experiences that blend sports with culture. Bleacher Report has a portfolio of brands that includes House of Highlights, B/R Football, B/R Gridiron, B/R Open Ice, B/R Walk-Off, B/R W Sports, B/R Kicks, B/R Betting, B/R Wrestling and B/R Gaming, delivering customized content that caters to the unique passions of its fans across its owned and operated channels and world-leading social platforms. Bleacher Report is a division of TNT Sports, which has a leading portfolio of premium sports and live entertainment rights including Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, National Hockey League, United States Soccer Federation, College Football Playoff games, BIG EAST, Big 12, Unrivaled, NASCAR, Roland-Garros, AEW and FIBA. Find Bleacher Report on the industry-leading Bleacher Report app, BleacherReport.com and on Instagram @BleacherReport.

About WWE

WWE is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.