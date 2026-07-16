WWE is continuing its strategy of counter-programming AEW events, with the latest move bringing the competition into the same market.

As part of an announcement revealing upcoming Raw and SmackDown dates for this fall (full schedule below), WWE also confirmed that AAA Worlds Collide will take place on Saturday, September 26, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, just outside Chicago. A start time has not yet been announced.

The event will be held on the same day as AEW All Out, which is scheduled for the nearby NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, with the pay-per-view set to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The scheduling marks the latest example of WWE placing either an NXT or AAA event opposite a major AEW pay-per-view. It is also the second time WWE has utilized AAA as part of that strategy since acquiring the promotion, but it is the first instance in which both companies will be running shows in the same metropolitan area on the same day.

The head-to-head scheduling follows WWE’s decision to run both NXT Heatwave and a AAA event against AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in August. Earlier this summer, NXT Great American Bash was also scheduled opposite AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, continuing WWE’s recent pattern of counter-programming AEW’s marquee events.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/26 for complete AAA Worlds Collide and AEW All Out 2026 Results coverage.