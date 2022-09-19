WWE has announced a big title match for the Saturday Night’s Main Event show on Saturday, September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

AJ Styles vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline the non-televised WWE live event from The Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver that night. The title will be on the line, according to the venue.

This will be the first TV singles match between the two top Superstars since Reigns retained the WWE World Heavyweight Title over Styles at the 2016 WWE Extreme Rules event. Reigns retained over Styles at two non-televised live events later that week, on May 28 and May 29, and that was their last one-on-one meeting. The bout in Vancouver will be the fifth Styles vs. Reigns singles match as Reigns also retained over Styles in a No DQ, No Count Out match at the 2016 WWE Payback event, in addition to the aforementioned matches.

The Pacific Coliseum website also has a Clash at The Castle rematch advertised with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY). Other Superstars advertised for that night include Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Carmella, Drew McIntyre, Austin Theory, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and The Street Profits.

