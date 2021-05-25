WWE booked another group of fitness models, and a Bellator MMA fighter, for this week’s RAW opening segment with MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Called “Lashley’s Ladies” by the announcers, these women were different from the models booked on last week’s show. The women used this week were Bellator MMA fighter Jessica Borga, Cristina, personal trainer Yesi Mena, fashion model Ijaza Saadat, and fitness trainer Mia Lanz.

The women escorted Lashley to the ring for the opening segment and then joined he and MVP on the stage for The VIP Lounge to watch the Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre match. They were also shown during a brief backstage segment.

You can see the related posts from Yesi and Jessica below:

(H/T to @LocalCompWWE)

