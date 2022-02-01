Ronda Rousey is scheduled to team with Sasha Banks at an upcoming WWE live event.

Rousey and Banks vs. Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is being advertised for the blue brand live event on Sunday, March 6 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

This match is interesting as it puts Baszler and Rousey on opposite sides of the ring. The two MMA Horsewomen shared a moment in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match but also squared up.

As noted, Rousey was interrupted by RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on last night’s RAW and pressured to name her WrestleMania 38 opponent. Rousey ended up slamming Lynch and saying she will have her answer on Friday’s SmackDown. It’s believed that Rousey vs. Flair will be the match for WrestleMania.

No friends in a #RoyalRumble Wicked to see Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share the ring! pic.twitter.com/rKtyM2yoKb — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 30, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.