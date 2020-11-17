WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is scheduled to be in attendance at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, according to PWInsider.

There’s no confirmation on why Angle is attending the pay-per-view, but it’s believed that he is being brought in for the “Final Farewell” for The Undertaker.

As we’ve noted, several of Taker’s closest friends are being brought to Survivor Series to be there for Taker’s farewell, including Savio Vega, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, and Kane. There’s still no word on if these Superstars will be used on camera, or if they’re just being brought in to film material related to Taker.

Angle was released from his WWE producer job back in April due to the COVID-19 cuts. Since then WWE has offered Angle another job, and to come in and manage Riddle, but he turned the opportunity down as he is focused on other projects.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.