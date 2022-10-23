It looks like Dominik Dijakovic is returning to WWE NXT soon.

Tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc show featured a quick vignette that featured a mask burning in a fire. It appeared to be the mask worn by T-BAR on the main roster. The vignette quickly led to fans speculating on the possible return of the Dijakovic character.

T-BAR recently wiped his Twitter and Instagram feeds, and changed his photo to an all-black image. He then tweeted shortly after the NXT vignette aired during Halloween Havoc.

“If you kill him, he will win. Become vengeance. Become wrath,” he wrote, which appears to be a quote from the 1995 movie “SE7EN” with Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and others on his team have remained high on the 2015 ROH Top Prospect tournament winner, especially during his NXT days. It was reported back in early August how the new WWE regime was considering a re-package for T-BAR, likely to turn him back to Dijakovic. It was noted that T-BAR had impressed officials with his WWE Main Event performances, which include a positive reaction from the Madison Square Garden on July 25, where T-BAR teamed with Akira Tozawa for a Main Event loss to Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.

Dijakovic originally signed with WWE in the summer of 2017, and remained on the black & gold brand until being called to RAW as a member of RETRIBUTION in September 2020. Following the end of RETRIBUTION, T-BAR continued teaming with Mace, now known as ma.çé of Maximum Male Models on SmackDown, but they split when Mace was drafted to SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft.

T-BAR has worked numerous WWE Main Event matches this year, last defeating Alexander on September 8. His last non-Battle Royal TV appearance was a loss to Omos on the February 28 RAW, and before that it was a loss to Finn Balor on the December 6, 2021 RAW. Dijakovic’s last NXT match was a loss to Karrion Kross on the July 22, 2020 NXT show.

You can see T-BAR’s full tweet below, along with a shot of the burning mask:

If you kill him, he will win.

Become vengeance.

Become wrath. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) October 23, 2022

