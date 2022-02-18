WWE is bringing back the Saturday Night’s Main Event name.

The SNME branding is being used for the live events scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, AL and Saturday, April 30 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25, starting at $24.

These SNME live events are RAW branded shows. Superstars advertised by WWE include WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Kevin Owens. Others advertised locally are AJ Styles, Riddle, and Rhea Ripley.

You can see the new SNME logos with Lynch and Rollins above & below.

These SNME shows are not being filmed for Peacock or TV, at least as of now. PWInsider reports that WWE is just using the Saturday Night’s Main Event branding for some of their post-WrestleMania 38 live events on Saturday nights. There are incorrect reports going around that says these shows are being taped for Peacock, but that is not the case as of this writing.

WWE ran SNME for 36 episodes as a late night NBC special, first debuting in May 1985. They also aired SNME as three FOX specials in 1991 and 1992. WWE brought SNME back to NBC for two specials in 2006, two in 2007, and one in 2008.

Stay tuned for more on WWE SNME.

