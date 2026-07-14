WWE is bringing in a number of legendary familiar faces for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this August in “The Twin Cities.”

According to one source, WWE will be bringing in Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Rikishi Fatu, The Undertaker, and The Dudley Boyz for WWE SummerSlam 2026 weekend for promotional appearances, including photo session appearances at the Fanatics-run event that weekend.

That’s not all.

The same source is reporting that WWE NXT stars Kendal Grey, Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, Lola Vice, Mason Rook, Zaria and Tatum Paxley are also being brought in for additional appearances.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)