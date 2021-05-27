John Cena is being rumored for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

It was heavily hinted by Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men podcast that Cena will headline SummerSlam, but nothing was confirmed or outright reported.

It was also teased that there will be a host for SummerSlam this year.

Furthermore, Fightful Select reports that there are “multiple major names tentatively attached” to SummerSlam that apparently factor into the plan to host the show in Las Vegas.

We noted before that a Cena return was being discussed for the return to touring that kicks off on July 16 with Money In the Bank weekend. You can click here for that report.

WWE is expected to confirm SummerSlam details soon. You can click here for our recent report on the SummerSlam venue and the reported Saturday date.

Stay tuned for more.

