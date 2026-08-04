WWE officially announced that Royal Rumble 2027 is headed to Arizona.

The company confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday that State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will serve as the host venue for Royal Rumble 2027. The event is part of a new multi-year agreement between TKO and the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance, which will also bring future events from WWE, UFC, Zuffa Boxing and Professional Bull Riders to the state.

State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, has previously hosted multiple Super Bowls and a number of major sports and entertainment events, including WrestleMania 26 in 2010. The last Royal Rumble held in Arizona took place in 2019 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

WWE Superstars Nikki Bella, who was raised in Arizona, and interim WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green were on hand for Tuesday’s announcement at State Farm Stadium.

While WWE confirmed the premium live event will take place in February 2027, an exact date for Royal Rumble has not yet been announced.