WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is headed to Cardiff, Wales for Clash at The Castle Weekend.

WWE has announced that Taker’s “1 deadMAN SHOW” will take place on Friday, September 2 at New Theatre in Cardiff, Wales. This is the day before the WWE Clash at The Castle event from Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Tickets for the Taker show will go on sale this Friday at 10am BST via NewTheatreCardiff.co.uk.

“UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance,” WWE wrote.

Taker debuted his one-man show for WWE at The Wildhorse Saloon during SummerSlam Weekend in Nashville last month. The packed event included Taker telling stories on the stage, fan questions from the crowd, and a meet & greet with fans.

