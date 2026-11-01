WWE is bringing back TLC for the first time in six years, with the popular Tables, Ladders and Chairs event returning under the NXT banner.

During Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event, WWE officially announced that NXT TLC will take place on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event, which will air live on The CW beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern, will serve as NXT’s final premium live event of the year, replacing the Deadline event that has traditionally occupied the December spot on the brand’s calendar.

This marks the first WWE TLC event since December 2020, when the company held its final installment of the annual pay-per-view during the ThunderDome era.

That show featured Randy Orton defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno Match, while Roman Reigns successfully defended the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a TLC Match.

Saturday’s Halloween Havoc event also helped set the stage for what promises to be a busy stretch for NXT heading into December.

In the main event, Grayson Waller successfully defended the NXT Championship against Tony D’Angelo before receiving a surprise challenge from CM Punk, who will face Waller for the title on this Wednesday’s special edition of NXT.

Kelani Jordan also retained the NXT Women’s Championship against Wren Sinclair and is scheduled to defend her title against a mystery opponent on Wednesday.

Elsewhere on the Halloween Havoc card, Shiloh Hill defeated Naraku, Zilla Fatu picked up a victory over Charlie Dempsey in a Very Nice, Very Evil Match, Izzi Dame defeated Zaria, and Myles Borne emerged victorious against Tavion Heights in a Weapons Wild Match.

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