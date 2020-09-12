Terrence and Terrell Hughes, who are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley, appeared as the security guards with WWE Producer Adam Pearce on last night’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Known as TNT on the Florida indies scene, the twin brothers appeared in TNA with their father several years ago.

Below is a shot from last night’s segment:

Terrence & Terrell Hughes are D-Von Dudley’s @TestifyDVon twin sons. They held the United States Wrestling Alliance @USWAJax, Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling @WrestlingAtomic, & Conquer Pro Wrestling @CONQUERpw Tag Team Championships in their career. #WWE #SmackDown #SmackDownLIVE pic.twitter.com/jMR4fi5D3h — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) September 12, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.