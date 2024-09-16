Don’t expect to see Jackie Redmond on WWE Monday Night Raw tonight.

After a strong performance on the September 9 episode last week in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, which included her walk-and-talk tribute to Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, she will not be working the show this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw in Portland, Oregon, PWInsider.com is reporting that Redmond will be missing tonight’s show, as she is on vacation.

Here’s what is scheduled to appear on the show thus far:

* CM Punk returns

* Judgment Day (c) vs. New Day (World Tag Titles)

* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

* Natalya vs. Zoey Stark

* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.