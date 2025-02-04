– TNT issued a press release on their upcoming NHL coverage, which noted that WWE broadcast team member Jackie Redmond will miss the December 17 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix to take part in the NHL coverage.

– Former NFL star Robert Griffin III (RG3) was one of the three hundred million views that the Bron Breakker spear of iShowSpeed garnered on social media from this past Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event. He shared the clip on his X account and wrote, “Can’t get over this because Bron Breakker hit Speed with the spear of the cade.”

Can’t get over this because Bron Breaker hit Speed with the spear of the decade 🤯 pic.twitter.com/axKaprEaVp — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 4, 2025

– Sheamus is teasing a full-Irish episode of his popular “Celtic Warrior Workouts” digital series. In related news, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has issued a “Celtic Warrior Workout” challenge to Sheamus himself.

It’s the full-Irish on CWW tomorrow but who is about kick my arse? Sub&See: https://t.co/kMrTWa675T pic.twitter.com/2PoXpETJCt — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 4, 2025

I challenge you to a Celtic Warrior Workout 👏 👏 https://t.co/JtIXPKZ8eK — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) February 4, 2025

– The IGN YouTube channel released an exclusive video that shows “Main Event” Jey Uso’s full ring entrance from the new WWE 2K25 video game.