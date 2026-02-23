Jackie Redmond is wrapping up international duties before returning to WWE programming.

Redmond has been overseas in Italy covering the Olympics, where she watched Team USA capture gold in both men’s and women’s hockey.

With the games concluding on Sunday, travel logistics will prevent her from making it back in time for Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

She addressed her absence directly on social media.

“I won’t be on WWE Raw tonight, for those who have asked,” she stated. “Can’t get there in time. But I WILL be in LA for Artemi Panarin’s debut with the LA Kings on NHL on TNT Wednesday! Oh and I Will be at Chamber!!”

While she’ll miss Raw, Redmond confirmed she will be in Chicago this Saturday for WWE Elimination Chamber.

Advertised for the Monday, February 23, 2026 episode of WWE Raw are the following matches and segments:

* Tribute to AJ Styles

* Brock Lesnar returns

* Liv Morgan makes WrestleMania 42 decision

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. The “Original” El Grande Americano

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY vs. Kairi Sane

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

