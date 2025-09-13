— During a recent appearance on the “Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe & Chad Ochocino” podcast, Shawn Michaels commented on a possible return to the ring, his upcoming double-knee replacement surgery, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On a possible in-ring return: “Not a chance. I’m so blessed and so unfortunate to have done what I’ve done. I’m so overjoyed to be doing what I do now and helping the future of WWE. Being part of that, NXT is thriving on Tuesday nights on CW Network. To help these young men and women to achieve their passions and dreams is something that I had no idea I’d enjoy this much, but it is so great. I think the business is in tremendous hands for the future.”

On if he misses performing in the ring: “I don’t. The physical aspect, I don’t miss. The travel, I don’t miss. I’m able to still get that same charge when we’re sitting there and I’m telling a story to these talents where I’m trying to convey, ‘This is what we’re looking for out of this match, and we’re going to tell this story. This is going to happen, and at the end, hopefully they come unglued.’ When that happens and it all comes together, it’s that feeling where you watch the joy in that talent’s heart when they’re finally getting it. It’s in a different aspect that I receive that charge that I used to have when I got in the ring.”

On his upcoming double-knee surgery: “Hell yes. I’ve had my back fused. I’ve had my shoulder replaced. I got two knees that I’m getting replaced in, probably in a month. I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. I knew that going in. I knew the price that was going to come along with it. When I worked on the road, we did 286 days. When I got a part-time schedule, it was 150 days. I enjoyed every minute.”

— Ludwig Kaiser has shut down the rumors, sharing a photo with El Grande Americano on his Instagram Stories.

The picture makes it clear that Americano is noticeably shorter than Kaiser. Of course, there are currently three different versions of El Grande Americano.

No son la misma persona. Fin del tema. pic.twitter.com/YLTZ4mVOK8 — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) September 13, 2025

— During a recent appearance on the “Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe & Chad Ochocino” podcast, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed that the company is building a brand-new Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Triple H noted that the new facility will surpass the original in scale and quality, saying:

“It’s in Orlando. We’re in the process of building a new one, now, in Orlando. It’ll be even bigger and better.”

WWE’s first Performance Center opened on July 11, 2013, replacing the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) training facility in Tampa. FCW had served as WWE’s developmental headquarters since 2008.