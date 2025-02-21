WWE has already started changing plans for tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

The return announcement of The Rock has reportedly caused some changes to original plans for tonight’s blue brand show at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

Heading into the February 21 episode of SmackDown, it is being reported that the previously announced Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga, and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan matches have been scrapped.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso, which was also previously advertised, appears to still be on for tonight’s show.

For a spoiler on a major announcement that The Rock is expected to make on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, click here.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)