How are WWE ticket sales doing these days?

Let’s find out!

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer shared some of the current ticket sale figures for upcoming episodes of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, WWE SmackDown, WWE Backlash: St. Louis 2025, as well as WrestleMania 41, the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, The Roast of WrestleMania with Tony Hinchcliffe, and the Undertaker 1 DeadMan Show.

Featured below are a look at WWE ticket sales for shows scheduled from April 14 – June 13:

– WWE RAW on Monday, April 14th in Sacramento has 12,922 tickets sold.

– WWE Hall of Fame 2025 on Friday, April 18th in Las Vegas has 2,302 tickets sold.

– Undertaker 1deadman Show on Saturday, April 19th in Las Vegas has 1,820 tickets sold.

– WWE WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19th in Las Vegas has 48,621 tickets sold.

– WWE WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, April 20th in Las Vegas has 51,044 tickets sold.

– The Roast of Wrestlemania with Tony Hinchcliffe on Sunday, April 20th in Las Vegas has 2,357 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT on Tuesday, April 22nd in Las Vegas has 1,238 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, April 25th in Fort Worth has 9,392 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 2nd in Des Moines has 5,564 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, May 5th in Omaha has 7,581 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 9th in Dayton has 7,356 tickets sold.

– WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 10th in St.Louis has 11,819 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, May 12th in Louisville has 6,051 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 16th in Greensboro has 7,577 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, May 19th in Greenville has 4,793 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 23rd in Savannah has 5,358 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 30th in Knoxville has 11,451 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 3rd in Tulsa has 6,799 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, June 13th in Lexington has 6,723 tickets sold.