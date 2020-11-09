– WWE NXT Superstar Pete Dunne turns 27 years old today while AEW’s Chris Jericho turns 50, and former WCW and WWE referee Nick Patrick turns 60.

– WWE is calling on fans to help them name The Undertaker’s greatest match ever with a new social media tournament.

As seen below, the tournament begins today on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, and will culminate with the announcement of Taker’s greatest match ever as voted by the fans on Survivor Series Sunday, which is November 22. Taker will appear at Survivor Series for his “Final Farewell” and 30 year anniversary celebration.

⬇️ THREAD ⬇️ Make your picks in the first round of our @undertaker's Greatest Match Tournament! #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/HY80EHh3On — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 9, 2020

