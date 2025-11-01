After Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air, fans in attendance were treated to a special post-show moment involving John Cena.

Following the broadcast, a video played on the big screen showing Cena sending a heartfelt birthday message to “Stu,” a name familiar to longtime fans who have followed Cena’s career closely.

For years, Cena has opened his matches with the line, “It’s time to go to work, Stu,” a personal shoutout he’s kept alive throughout his two-decade WWE run.

Cena then appeared in front of the live crowd and led fans in singing “Happy Birthday” to Stu, capping off the night with one of his signature feel-good moments.

The 17-time world champion is currently in the midst of his farewell run with WWE. He has four appearances remaining before officially stepping away from in-ring competition.

Cena’s next scheduled appearance will take place on the November 10th episode of WWE Raw, with his final match confirmed for December 13th.

WWE has not yet revealed who Cena’s opponent will be for his retirement bout, but it’s being billed as the final chapter in one of the most celebrated careers in company history, and Gunther is rumored to be his final dance partner.

