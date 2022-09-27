WWE has cancelled another upcoming live event.

It was announced today that the Sunday Stunner house show scheduled for October 16 from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona has been canceled. Those who purchased tickets will receive refunds.

This was to be WWE’s first-ever event in the Findlay Toyota Center. Tickets went on sale back in mid-July, and went for $24, $34.25, $40, $44.50, $59.75, $85.75, and $106.25. They were also selling $500 Superstar Experience VIP packages, and $350 Walk The Aisle Experience VIP packages.

Matches previously announced for the nixed live event were Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight, The New Day vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Street Fight, and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

This cancellation comes after WWE recently nixed the Sunday Stunner live event scheduled for September 11 from the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. It was reported that WWE only sold 1,758 tickets to the Eugene event, in a building that has a capacity of 12,634.

There’s no word yet on how many tickets were sold for the Prescott Valley event, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

