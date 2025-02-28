As expected, WWE has announced a one-night tournament for tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto “go-home” episode of SmackDown at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Championship was the only full match being advertised.

It is now off.

Instead, a one-night tournament will take place to determine who gets the next shot at WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE released a breaking news video with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis on Friday evening, with the blue brand shot-caller announcing LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman and Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa, with the three winners facing off later in the show in a triple-threat match, with the winner of that match advancing to become the WWE U.S. title number one contender.

Also advertised for tonight’s show is an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhoded, an appearance by WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus, as well as WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green in action against an opponent yet to be announced.

