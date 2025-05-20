WWE will not be hosting their post-NXT Battleground 2025 episode of NXT on CW from Tampa, Florida.

WWE has a busy weekend lined up at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, with several events scheduled at the venue. These include Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, NXT Battleground on May 25, Monday Night Raw on May 26, and the May 27 edition of NXT TV.

However, the post-Battleground episode of NXT TV will no longer be held at the Yuengling Center. Ticketmaster now lists the show as canceled, and the event has been removed from the Yuengling Center’s official website.

WrestleTix is reporting that approximately 1,700 tickets had been distributed for the NXT TV taping before the cancellation. Meanwhile, NXT Battleground has moved over 6,000 tickets.

The go-home episode for Battleground is set to air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. tonight, May 20, 2025.

